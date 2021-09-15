Advertise with Us
Best Life: The science behind regular vs. diet soda

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Are you a coke-a-cola person or coke zero? Would you choose Pepsi or diet Pepsi? Is the lesser calorie choice the better choice? The science is in, and researchers reveal which is better for your body and brain.

Nothing beats the crisp taste of a can of soda. But what if that bubbly drink had zero calories and zero sugars? Do you know which is better for you?

“You go from 200 calories to no calories; however, there has been some information that shows making that switch doesn’t help as much as you think it should,” said Amy Crawford Faucher, MD.

A study by the American Geriatrics Society found that diet soda intake was related to increased abdominal obesity. Also, artificial sweeteners, which are found in diet soda, were linked to an increase of high-calorie food.

“Something about your brain chemistry recognizes that there’s something sweet because of the artificial sweeteners in the soda and that might dial-up you’re craving for more sweets,” said Faucher.

Researchers from Columbia University and the University of Miami found those who consumed diet soda had a 43% higher chance of developing cardiovascular disease than those who drank regular soda. And those who drank as little as one diet beverage a day were three times more likely to develop dementia and had an increased risk for stroke over a ten-year period. Just something to think about before you pop open your next drink.

Another surprising stat on diet soda: a study published in the clinical and experimental ophthalmology journal, found that diabetics who consumed more than four cans of diet soda a week were twice as likely to have vision problems, including blindness.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

