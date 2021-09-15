Advertise with Us
Mid-South infectious disease expert discusses coronavirus cases in Shelby Co.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases are being reported at varying totals each day, but other telling factors include hospitalizations and the weekly positivity rate.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital discusses where Shelby County stands with cases and more.

Threlkeld discusses county hospitalizations and pediatric cases. He also weighs in on the continuing debate on COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the general public.

