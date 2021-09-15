Baptist Memorial breaks ground on first freestanding emergency department in Shelby County

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on the site of their new 35,00 square foot facility on Wednesday.

This facility will house the primary care offices, a medical imaging center and a freestanding emergency department.

The first of its kind, the freestanding emergency department will be an eight room building and include a laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, CT and respiratory therapy services on-site.

“We are excited to start construction on the Baptist Arlington Freestanding Emergency Department,” said Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. “It is an advanced model of care and will allow us to meet Arlington’s current need for emergency and primary care medical services while also providing an opportunity to expand with the community as it grows.”

