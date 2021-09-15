Advertise with Us
2 arrested after attempting to rob an undercover Memphis police officer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in custody after they’re accused of trying to rob an undercover Memphis police officer Tuesday afternoon.

It all started around 2 p.m. A Memphis police officer was wearing plain clothes conducting surveillance at Esporta Fitness on Ridgway Road, after multiple car break-ins over the past few weeks.

According to police, two men pulled up next to the undercover officer’s pickup truck and one of the men opened the door to the officer’s truck with a gun in hand.

Police say once the man realized the officer was armed he jumped back into his car and took off.

Memphis police swarmed the area before finding the suspect’s car near Southern Avenue and Perkins.

Investigators say when they tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects took off, ran a red light and hit a white work van.

Police say the two men ran off after the crash -- one man was found in someone’s backyard, the other man was found hiding in a shed.

Police have not released the names of the men or the charges they could face.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

