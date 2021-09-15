17-year-old dies in hospital following deadly shooting at Five Guys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department dispatch says a man was shot and killed at a fast-food restaurant Tuesday night on Ridgeway Road.

According to family members of the 17-year-old victim, he was an employee at Five Guys where the shooting happened.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The family says the teen also has a child on the way.

No additional details regarding this case are available at this time.

Just hours before the deadly shooting, two men attempted to rob an undercover police officer in the parking lot of the Esporta Fitness next door. Police have not made any reports of the incidents being related.

