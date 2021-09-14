Advertise with Us
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt

Have you seen Tomica Pryor?
Tomica Pryor
Tomica Pryor(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is missing after she was reportedly waiting for an involuntary committal at a Memphis hospital overnight.

Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Tomica Pryor. Police say she was at Methodist University Hospital on Union Avenue waiting to be committed after she allegedly attempted to take her own life.

She has been missing since 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Tomica is described as a 5′4″, Black female, that weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

If you have information on Tomica’s whereabouts, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

