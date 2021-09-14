Woman critically injured in Memphis shooting; suspect detained
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is critically injured following a shooting in Memphis Monday evening.
According to Memphis police, officers her shots fired on Kirby Road and saw an Infiniti flee the scene.
Officers followed the car to St. Francis Hospital where a female shooting victim was located in the vehicle. Police say a male suspect has been detained.
