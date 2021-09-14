Woman critically injured in Memphis shooting; suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is critically injured following a shooting in Memphis Monday evening.

According to Memphis police, officers her shots fired on Kirby Road and saw an Infiniti flee the scene.

Officers followed the car to St. Francis Hospital where a female shooting victim was located in the vehicle. Police say a male suspect has been detained.

Officers heard shots fired in the 2800 block of Kirby Rd. Officers then observed an Infiniti fleeing the scene and followed it to St. Francis, where a female shooting victim was located in the vehicle. The female is listed as critical. One male subject was detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.