What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Merry Christmas Baby, a community baby shower set to take place this Saturday, September 18. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will begin as a virtual seminar that will cover infant CPR training, infant sleep techniques, and more. After the virtual session, there will be a drive thru event where pregnant individuals can pick up gift bags and prizes. Click here for more information.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.