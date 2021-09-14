Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson and Joy Redmond
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Merry Christmas Baby, a community baby shower set to take place this Saturday, September 18. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will begin as a virtual seminar that will cover infant CPR training, infant sleep techniques, and more. After the virtual session, there will be a drive thru event where pregnant individuals can pick up gift bags and prizes. Click here for more information.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Andre Jones is charged with murder
Father, grandmother murdered in weekend shooting, suspect in custody
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
Mississippi cracks down on misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Memphian Evvie McKinney scores No. 1 spot on Billboard Gospel Airplay list
Sam Hunt to headline music lineup at Mid-South Fair
City leaders break ground in Morris Park.
Memphis city leaders break ground in Morris Park ahead of revitalization