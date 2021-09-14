Virtual event to help those living with sickle cell disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Sickle Cell (SCD) Awareness month and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is hosting a Lunch and Learn event to help those living with the disease.

The virtual event will take place Wednesday, September 15 from noon to 1 p.m. and focus on managing anger, anxiety, and depression with SCD.

Nurse Practitioner Rana Cooper spoke with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about those in attendance can expect and why it is so important to bring awareness to SCD.

To register, email Jacqueline Harris at Jacqueline.harris@mlh.org.

