VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is facing numerous charges after a police chase in DeSoto County ended with a crash and fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a white Infiniti SUV around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Church Road near Highway 51, but the driver took off and continued onto Getwell.

Southaven officers put down stop sticks and blocked traffic before deputies used a tactical move to stop the SUV north of Goodman Road.

Action News 5 viewer Amanda Armstrong captured cellphone video of the moments the SUV crashed.

The sheriff’s office says the SUV then caught fire with the driver’s 6-year-old daughter inside. Deputies pulled the girl to safety before she was hurt.

The girl was taken to a nearby business where workers comforted and cared for her until her family arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a gun inside the SUV driven by Nathan Jackson.

The sheriff’s office says deputies tried stopping the same vehicle several times recently but it fled every time.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson has multiple felonies out of Tunica County, including drug possession and aggravated assault.

Jackson was booked into the DeSoto County Jail Tuesday for charges of child endangerment, felony fleeing, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

