Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger’s Calvin Austin earns national recognition for performance vs Arkansas State

Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD
Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the past several years and with several head football coaches, the University of Memphis has gained a reputation as a playmaker.

As in guys who not only make good plays on the field but spectacular ones as well. The type that wowed the fans who went to the UofM’s game at Arkansas State over the weekend.

Take Calvin Austin, for instance. The Tiger’s senior wide receiver is named National Performer of the Week by the Athletic.

The Speedster from Harding Academy with six catchers for 239 yards and three touchdowns against the Red Wolves.

Austin, who earned All-American Honors with the Tigers Track Team, living up to his Twitter handle, #Can’tCatchCal.

He also is named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. 

Austin getting his yards despite being the focus of most defenses.  After two games, Memphis leads the nation in total offense, averaging 633 yards per game.

“Yeah, speed is my thing,” said Austin. “I try to hit the jets every chance I get. My quarterback (Seth Henigan) hit me with passes right in stride and just tried to get to the end zone as fast as I can.”

Austin is on the Watch List for the Biletnikoff Award as the Nation’s Top Collegiate Receiver.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Andre Jones is charged with murder
Father, grandmother murdered in weekend shooting, suspect in custody
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
Mississippi cracks down on misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Tiger freshman Seth Henigan earns spot on National Weekly Quarterback award
Shootout in Jonesboro: Memphis comes away with 55-50 win over Arkansas State
Shootout in Jonesboro: Memphis comes away with 55-50 win over Arkansas State
Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
‘A family reunion’: Thousands attend 32nd Southern Heritage Classic
Black college football culture celebrated at Southern Heritage Classic
Black college football culture celebrated at Southern Heritage Classic