Tiger’s Calvin Austin earns national recognition for performance vs Arkansas State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the past several years and with several head football coaches, the University of Memphis has gained a reputation as a playmaker.

As in guys who not only make good plays on the field but spectacular ones as well. The type that wowed the fans who went to the UofM’s game at Arkansas State over the weekend.

Take Calvin Austin, for instance. The Tiger’s senior wide receiver is named National Performer of the Week by the Athletic.

The Speedster from Harding Academy with six catchers for 239 yards and three touchdowns against the Red Wolves.

Austin, who earned All-American Honors with the Tigers Track Team, living up to his Twitter handle, #Can’tCatchCal.

He also is named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Austin getting his yards despite being the focus of most defenses. After two games, Memphis leads the nation in total offense, averaging 633 yards per game.

“Yeah, speed is my thing,” said Austin. “I try to hit the jets every chance I get. My quarterback (Seth Henigan) hit me with passes right in stride and just tried to get to the end zone as fast as I can.”

Austin is on the Watch List for the Biletnikoff Award as the Nation’s Top Collegiate Receiver.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.