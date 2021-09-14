Tiger freshman Seth Henigan earns spot on National Weekly Quarterback award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan taking full advantage of all the weapons afforded him in the Memphis offense.

He’s named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Honor Roll for National Quarterback of the Week.

The 6′3″, 200-pounder from Denton, Texas completed 22 of 33 passes for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the 55-50 victory over the Red Wolves.

Nine of his completions go to tight end Sean Dykes, who had 143 yards and two TD’s in the game himself.

Despite his lack of experience, the freshman has thrown for 682 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

And you can’t forget about the BT Express.

Redshirt Freshman Brandon Thomas barreling on the scene with 191 yards on 18 carries.

That’s a 10.6 yard average, to go along with two touchdowns of the Home Run Variety.

One from 70 yards out, the other from 75.

The combination of power plus speed is something the Tiger offense can definitely use this week with Mississippi State coming to town.

Kickoff for the Tigers and Bulldogs is 3 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

