Tennessee congressman encourges vaccination with personal childhood story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen posted remarks on Twitter Monday, encouraging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Cohen posted a video to Twitter sharing how he was not vaccinated as a child and in turn, developed polio and has lived with the effects of it since he was five years old.

Cohen tells how his father was a physician, but chose not to give him the Salk polio vaccine when he was a child. He compared his father to Benjamin Franklin’s father, whose son died of smallpox. Franklin also chose not to vaccinate his son.

Cohen goes on to encourage everyone to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to beat the pandemic. He also said from a public safety standpoint, he believes President Joe Biden is making the right decision with his vaccine plan, which requires all federal workers to be vaccinated with limited exceptions.

Ben Franklin and my father had something in common unfortunately. Each chose not to vaccinate his child when he could have. Franklin's son died of smallpox and I've lived with polio's effects since age 5. Both men regretted their decisions the rest of their lives. #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/LB348WV4yG — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) September 13, 2021

