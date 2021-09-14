Advertise with Us
Tennessee congressman encourges vaccination with personal childhood story

Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen (D) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen posted remarks on Twitter Monday, encouraging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Cohen posted a video to Twitter sharing how he was not vaccinated as a child and in turn, developed polio and has lived with the effects of it since he was five years old.

Cohen tells how his father was a physician, but chose not to give him the Salk polio vaccine when he was a child. He compared his father to Benjamin Franklin’s father, whose son died of smallpox. Franklin also chose not to vaccinate his son.

Cohen goes on to encourage everyone to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to beat the pandemic. He also said from a public safety standpoint, he believes President Joe Biden is making the right decision with his vaccine plan, which requires all federal workers to be vaccinated with limited exceptions.

