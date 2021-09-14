Advertise with Us
Suspect on the run after robbery, police chase end near Memphis Zoo

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody, and another is on the run after a robbery and police chase ends near the Memphis Zoo.

This all started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Memphis police say they were investigating two car robberies on Watkins in North Memphis.

That investigation led to a chase and one of the suspects ended up running into the Memphis Zoo.

Police say the suspect in a red challenger crashed in a neighborhood near Overton Park after blowing a tire.

Police say the men in the challenger bailed from the car, one man ran into the zoo, and another man ran in the opposite direction.

Investigators say the man who ran into the zoo was later captured on North Parkway and University Street. A K9 bit him and he was taken into custody with minor injuries.

Police say they are still looking for at least one other suspect. We are waiting to learn more information about the other stolen car and if there are any more suspects.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

