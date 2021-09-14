Advertise with Us
Shot fired into Clarksdale mayor’s office; man wanted for stalking

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy / Source: City of Clarksdale
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Clarksdale Police Department is working to arrest the suspects responsible for firing a shot into Mayor Chuck Espy’s office and leaving a threatening voicemail on his cell phone.

Police say a city employee walked into Espy’s office Monday morning to find a single gunshot was fired into a window from outside of the building. CPD is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the search for the gunman.

Investigators say Espy also received a threatening voicemail on his cell phone Tuesday morning by a suspect identified as Joseph Pittman. The voicemail is allegedly directed at Espy and three other individuals.

A warrant is out for Pittman’s arrest.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, call:

  • CrimeStoppers | 800-222-8477
  • Clarksdale police | 662-621-8151
  • City of Clarksdale information line | 662-645-INFO (4636)

