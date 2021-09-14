Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating roughly 20 overnight vehicle break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating more than a dozen car break-ins from overnight.

The sheriff’s office says at least 20 vehicles were broken into in the southeast part of Shelby County near Hacks and Shelby Drive.

Details about suspects have not been released. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

