Shelby County sees daily increase of 454 new virus cases, no additional deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County says there are 454 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 165 new pediatric cases.

The Shelby County Health Department says there were no additional virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, the health department has reported over 135,000 total cases ad 1,932 deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are also 7,656 active cases countywide with 2,718 of those among children.

The seven-day rolling average of cases from September 7-13 is at 741.

Though cases are being reported at varying totals each day, the telling factor of the county is hospitalizations and the weekly positivity rate.

For weeks on end, health care data shows ICU and acute care utilization is in the red zone and nearing full capacity. And last week, the highest weekly test positivity rate for Shelby County was reported at 24.2% -- that’s a new record.

The health department is set to update hospital capacity data Thursday and a new positivity rate will be reported Friday morning.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System Data (SCHD)

Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate (SCHD)

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in Shelby County.

Here are the stats:

474,891 total people vaccinated

87,788 people partially vaccinated

387,103 people fully vaccinated

846,726 total vaccinations administered

9,829 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

1,565 average vaccinations per day over the last seven days

The county has a vaccination goal of 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

For more Shelby County COVID-19 data visit, shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

