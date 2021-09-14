Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rate increases for Entergy, CenterPoint Energy go into effect in October

Power substation generic
Power substation generic(KMAN Radio)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some utility ratepayers in the state will soon be paying more for natural gas and electricity.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission recently approved rate increases for Entergy Mississippi and CenterPoint Energy.

The increases are slated to go into effect during the October billing cycle and will impact approximately 131,000 CenterPoint customers and 456,000 Entergy customers.

The typical Entergy customer will see his or her bill go up by about $2.15 a month, while the average residential bill for CenterPoint customers will rise by $1.47, according to Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey.

Entergy petitioned the commission for the rate increase to cover rising ad valorem costs. Under state statute, the utility must pass rising property tax expenses onto the customer.

“This is a dollar-for-dollar cost recovery and the utility does not earn a return or a profit,” Bailey said in an email.

Entergy serves homes and businesses in 45 counties in west Mississippi.

“We pay ad valorem taxes in every county we’re in,” said spokeswoman Mara Hartmann. “We’re not exempt from that.”

Hartmann said those taxes, in turn, go back into government coffers and help counties fund other services.

CenterPoint was allowed a raise increase due to a “stipulation between the MS Public Utilities Staff and CenterPoint.”

CenterPoint and other investor-owned utilities “are allowed a certain range on their return in investments,” Bailey wrote. “If they fall below the allowed return rate, the utility may file for an adjustment.”

Investors’ returns on investments had fallen, in part, because of increases in material costs and system improvements costs, Bailey wrote.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Jackson is facing multiple charges for a police chase in Southaven, Mississippi Sept....
VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase, crash with child inside vehicle
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

‘Teachers deserve a raise‘: Reeves releases task force report urging leaders to boost salaries
Family of 17-year-old Five Guys employee killed at work talk about the investigation
Family of 17-year-old Five Guys employee killed at work talk about the investigation
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,353 new cases reported Wed.
17-year-old worker at Five Guys restaurant killed while taking out trash
17-year-old worker at Five Guys restaurant killed while taking out trash
Carlos Montgomery
City Watch Alert: Daughter reports 69-year-old father missing