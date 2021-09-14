Rainy and humid stretch of weather this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain dry this morning, but showers will be possible after 1 pm. Scattered showers will continue through sunset tonight. Some showers may include heavy rain, but there is no severe weather threat. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will still reach the mid 80s.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 86 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: There will be a few rounds of rain on Wednesday with scattered showers continuing through the evening. Thursday will be mostly dry but a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. There will also be a chance for scattered showers on Friday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel humid this week. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Partly Cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Although it won’t be a wash-out, a few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

