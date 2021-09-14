Oxford School District extends mask mandate for 2 more weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Oxford School District Board of Trustees has decided to extend the mask mandate for another two weeks.

The district says the decision is aligned with Mississippi’s state of emergency and the City of Oxford’s indoor mask requirement.

The requirement will be in effect for all campuses through September 27 when the board will meet again to revisit the mandate.

