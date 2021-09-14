Nicholas weakening but could bring dangerous flooding along the coast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nicholas made it to category 1 strength just before landfall near Sargent, Texas. Nicholas has arrived just two weeks after Ida made landfall and could dump up to 5-10″ of rain along the Gulf coast with some isolated areas of up to 20″. The main threat along with the potential for tropical storm force winds.

Rainfall along the coast from Nicholas (WMC First Alert Weather)

This is tough news especially for coastal Louisiana where cleanup efforts continue from Ida. The storm will gradually weaken as it tracks on shore through eastern Texas, southern Louisiana and Mississippi. The system will eventually fizzle out as it moves east.

TS Nicholas track from NHC (NHC)

Impacts for the Mid-South will be minimal as Nicholas will stay well to our south but with a southerly flow in place we may see some of that tropical moisture moving north. This will mean the chance of scattered showers for us on Wednesday but not everyone will see rain.

Futurecast scattered showers midweek for the Mid-South (WMC First Alert Weather)

The best chance for rain on Wednesday will be with the heating of the day and a brief downpour will be possible.

Afternoon rain (WMC First Alert Weather)

We are tracking two other disturbances in the Atlantic basin.

TS Nicholas and two tropical disturbances (NHC)

An area of low pressure just off the African coast, is producing an organized area of showers and storms and . There is a 90% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days and a tropical depression could form soon.

We are also monitoring a disturbance a few hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas that is little more disorganized but gradual development could occur. This system is expected to move along the east coast but stay off shore. We will continue to monitor for any changes. We are in the peak of hurricane season and The First Alert weather team is on top of it. We will monitor these systems and give you the First Alert to any changes.

