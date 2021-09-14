Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper

Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy in Tippah County.

Christian Lee Bowen of Walnut, Mississippi, is White and stands at three feet tall. He weighs 27 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, September 14, at about 2:30 p.m. on County Road 100 in Tippah County. He was wearing a diaper.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Christian, they are asked to contact the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at 662-512-2139.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
Andre Jones is charged with murder
Father, grandmother murdered in weekend shooting, suspect in custody
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says

Latest News

Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver
Police: Clarksdale mayor believed to be target of shooting at city hall
Police: Clarksdale mayor believed to be target of shooting at city hall
Police: Clarksdale mayor believed to be target of shooting at city hall
Police: Clarksdale mayor believed to be target of shooting at city hall
Virtual learning
Three Shelby County school districts apply for remote learning waiver