Memphis police looking to identify woman responsible in fatal hit and run

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash last month in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

A Facebook post by MPD detailing the incident says a man was driving down North Watkins Street when a woman pulled out of a private driveway causing him to swerve and hit another vehicle. The impact severely injured the passenger in his vehicle.

The passenger was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say a witness on the scene told officers a woman driving a white sedan was responsible for the crash.

Investigators are calling on the community to help identify the woman responsible. No arrests have been made at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online at www.crimestopmem.org.

