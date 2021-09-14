Memphis church donates therapy dog to Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire has a new furry member of the department, thanks to a donation.

GraceLife Pentecostal Church stepped up to honor first responders in Memphis by raising money to get a therapy dog for the department.

Her name is Grace and she’s a seven-month-old Labradoodle. Members of the fire department said they’re excited to make her a part of their family.

“They are trained to kind of pick on, when individual firefighters, first responders that have stress, and kind of help relieve, come into the room. They’re able to walk the room and kind of pick out who needs help,” said Robert Franks, deputy chief of logistics at the Memphis Fire Department.

“Our people are excited. I’m excited personally and to just say thank you in this way to our first responders. It doesn’t get any better,” said Bill Parkey, senior pastor of GraceLife Pentecostal Church.

Parkey put a collar around Grace, signifying her official badge when she was donated to the department Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.