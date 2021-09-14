Memphian Evvie McKinney scores No. 1 spot on Billboard Gospel Airplay list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gospel Singer and Memphis Native Evvie McKinney is topping Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with her debut gospel single, “Just Like God.”

Billboard says the 24-year-old co-wrote the song with Paul Duncan and Jamie Moore marking her first entry on Gospel Airplay.

McKinney tells Billboard the feeling of seeing her song reach such heights is “indescribable.”

You can listen to McKinney’s hit song on Youtube in the link below and read more about Evvie’s No.1 score on Billboard.com.

