Memphian Evvie McKinney scores No. 1 spot on Billboard Gospel Airplay list

(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gospel Singer and Memphis Native Evvie McKinney is topping Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with her debut gospel single, “Just Like God.”

Billboard says the 24-year-old co-wrote the song with Paul Duncan and Jamie Moore marking her first entry on Gospel Airplay.

McKinney tells Billboard the feeling of seeing her song reach such heights is “indescribable.”

You can listen to McKinney’s hit song on Youtube in the link below and read more about Evvie’s No.1 score on Billboard.com.

