LIVE: AutoZone Liberty Bowl surprises teacher with special presentation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone Liberty Bowl and College Football Playoff Foundation are partnering up to honor a Memphis teacher for The Big Day for Teachers to kickoff Extra Yard for Teachers Week.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl says it’s making a surprise, special announcement to a dedicated teacher at Central High School Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

