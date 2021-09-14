LIVE: AutoZone Liberty Bowl surprises teacher with special presentation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone Liberty Bowl and College Football Playoff Foundation are partnering up to honor a Memphis teacher for The Big Day for Teachers to kickoff Extra Yard for Teachers Week.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl says it’s making a surprise, special announcement to a dedicated teacher at Central High School Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

