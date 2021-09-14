Jury seated, embezzlement trial underway for State Sen. Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Opening statements began Tuesday morning in Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson’s embezzlement trial.

Jury selection wrapped at the federal courthouse in downtown Memphis Monday afternoon.

Robinson is accused of pocketing nearly $600,000 in federal funds intended to support her nursing school, the Healthcare Institute, and using the funds to support a lavish lifestyle.

The state senator from Memphis has repeatedly denied the allegations against her and pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, theft and embezzlement.

If convicted, Robinson could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

