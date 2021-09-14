Advertise with Us
Isolated rain chances the rest of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain dry this morning, but showers will be possible after 1 pm. Scattered showers will continue through sunset tonight. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will still reach the mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% of a stray shower. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: There will be a few rounds of rain on Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly dry but a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. There will also be a chance for scattered showers on Friday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel humid this week. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Partly Cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the chances are low. It will remain muggy.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

