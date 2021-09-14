Investigations underway following string of violence across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after two people were killed and another injured in two shootings Monday evening.

It comes after a weekend of violence across the Bluff City.

The latest homicides: Two people shot to death in broad daylight Monday in the 2200 block of Eldridge in North Memphis. An hour later, a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kirby near Quince.

Over the weekend, at least seven people died in gun violence, including a 17-year-old boy, who Memphis police say was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old girl.

There was also a double homicide on Amarillo in Orange Mound.

