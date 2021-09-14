Hutchinson: COVID deaths ‘way too high’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero updated the public Tuesday afternoon on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

The governor began the briefing by bringing attention to September being National Rice Month.

He mentioned Ralston Family Farms is the first U.S. producer to sell long-grain rice to China.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a mandate requiring employers with 100 employees or more to require vaccines.

Gov. Hutchinson made his views known on the mandate, saying he does not support a broad vaccine mandate.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports an additional 1,544 total cases with 36 additional deaths.

Today's #covid19 numbers in Arkansas:



Deaths "way too high," @AsaHutchinson says of today's 36 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/2DJ5VfTqDo — Region 8 News (@Region8News) September 14, 2021

Education Secretary Johnny Key reports fewer than 1,300 COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools in Arkansas during the past week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.