Hutchinson: COVID deaths ‘way too high’

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero updated the public Tuesday afternoon on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

The governor began the briefing by bringing attention to September being National Rice Month.

He mentioned Ralston Family Farms is the first U.S. producer to sell long-grain rice to China.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a mandate requiring employers with 100 employees or more to require vaccines.

Gov. Hutchinson made his views known on the mandate, saying he does not support a broad vaccine mandate.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports an additional 1,544 total cases with 36 additional deaths.

Education Secretary Johnny Key reports fewer than 1,300 COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools in Arkansas during the past week.

Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says

