Cold front to the north and Nicholas to the south keep the threat of more rain in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is driving Gulf moisture north as a cold front in the Middle Mississippi River Valley is moving south. This will keep a rainy pattern in place for much of the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a light South wind and lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and downpours along with a light Northeast wind and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows again near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the low 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

