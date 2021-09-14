Advertise with Us
Best Life: How to protect your packages from porch pirates

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Nice neighbors, a gated community, well-lit streets. You may think your neighborhood is a safe place but that won’t stop porch pirates from stealing your treasures. During the pandemic, 35 million Americans have been affected by porch pirates. From small to big packages anything and everything is up for grabs.

Porch pirates: they strike in the middle of the day, in good neighborhoods and bad.

“Even if you are home, and they leave and they don’t knock the package could be left right there on the front door,” said Michelle Montalvo, the senior officer at the Altamonte Springs Police Station.

According to the American Journal of Criminal Justice, 23% of people surveyed say they have been victims of porch piracy. So how can you protect yourself?

First, put up security signs at the end of your driveway. Let them know they are being monitored. That way the thieves will not risk stealing anything from your porch. If you have Amazon Prime, consider using an Amazon locker and deliver it there instead, or use the app Amazon Key. Which lets delivery drivers leave your package inside your home.

Package lockboxes are another option. These can be installed near or in conjunction with your mailbox. Even a non-locking box prevents theft by concealing your deliveries.

“So, space out your packages or delivery, or if there’s someplace that has boxes, delivery boxes that you can go and pick them up that’s also another option,” said Montalvo.

If you have a locked side gate, let delivery drivers know to throw any non-breakable items over the gate.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

