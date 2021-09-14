Adoption special, pet vaccination event at the Desoto County Animal Shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Animal Shelter’s 3-Day Vaccine Event is kicking off this week.

The event will run from Thursday to Saturday (September 16 - 18, 2021).

The shelter says no appointments are required. The prices are as follows:

$10 Canine 5:1 Vaccines.

$10 Feline 3:1 Vaccines.

$10 MICRO-CHIPPING.

$10 Canine Testing.

$15 FeLk/FIV Testing

They accept cash, card, or check.

Additionally, they are running an adoption special in with ALL ADOPTIONS are only $10 through the month of September.

To view a list of adoptable animals, click here.

