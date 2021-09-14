Advertise with Us
Adoption special, pet vaccination event at the Desoto County Animal Shelter

Desoto County Animal Services
Desoto County Animal Services(Desoto County Animal Services)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Animal Shelter’s 3-Day Vaccine Event is kicking off this week.

The event will run from Thursday to Saturday (September 16 - 18, 2021).

The Desoto County Animal Shelter's 3-Day Vaccine Event starts this Thursday and runs through Saturday. Sept 16, 17 & 18...

Posted by DeSoto County Government on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The shelter says no appointments are required. The prices are as follows:

  • $10 Canine 5:1 Vaccines.
  • $10 Feline 3:1 Vaccines.
  • $10 MICRO-CHIPPING.
  • $10 Canine Testing.
  • $15 FeLk/FIV Testing

They accept cash, card, or check.

Additionally, they are running an adoption special in with ALL ADOPTIONS are only $10 through the month of September.

To view a list of adoptable animals, click here.

