Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman injured in roadway shooting in Frayser

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting injuring a woman driving in Frayser.

Officers responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. at Rangeline and James Road in Frayser where a woman was reportedly shot after a white Pontiac G-6 pulled up beside her vehicle.

The woman is now in the hospital in critical condition.

No further details on the suspect or motive for the shooting have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Delta Fair entrances and exits shut down
FILE
Two car crash leaves one dead, two sent to hospital
Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
‘A family reunion’: Thousands attend 32nd Southern Heritage Classic
Track of Tropical Storm Nicholas from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 AM CT Sunday, Sept...
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf with 4 other disturbances to watch
Hickory Farms shooting
Two teens charged in Hickory Farms shooting

Latest News

Mississippi cracks down on misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Career night for Calvin Austin III in Tigers 55-50 win vs. Arkansas State
Career night for Calvin Austin III in Tigers 55-50 win vs. Arkansas State
Overcoming obstacles: Paraclimber beats cancer, goes for gold on international stage
Overcoming obstacles: Paraclimber beats cancer, goes for gold on international stage
Memphis Wheel Warrios
Mid-South cyclist group raising thousands for cancer research