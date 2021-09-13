Woman injured in roadway shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting injuring a woman driving in Frayser.

Officers responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. at Rangeline and James Road in Frayser where a woman was reportedly shot after a white Pontiac G-6 pulled up beside her vehicle.

The woman is now in the hospital in critical condition.

No further details on the suspect or motive for the shooting have been released at this time.

At 4:11 am, officers responded to a shooting at 2380 James Rd. The victim advised she was at Rangeline and James Road when a white Pontiac G-6 pulled up beside her and shot into her vehicle.

The victim was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 13, 2021

