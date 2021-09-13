Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead following a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening.
The shooting happened on Eldridge Avenue.
Memphis police say two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan on Eldridge to Hollywood.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
