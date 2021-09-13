Advertise with Us
Tennessee leads all 50 states in number of COVID-19 cases per capita

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is leading the country in daily COVID-19 cases per capita.

While national reports show some dipping in daily case counts, including in the Mid-South, Tennessee has seen a 12 percent increase.

Tennessee is averaging more than 6,800 cases a day. That’s about 100 cases for every 100,000 people, which is the highest ratio of all 50 states, according to the New York Times.

Hospitalizations have seen some leveling off, but deaths from COVID-19 went up in the state over the last two weeks.

Another 5,168 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday and 11 deaths.

While Tennessee saw the increase, Mississippi and Arkansas saw decreases over the same two-week period, a 37 percent and 29 percent dip respectively.

“I think a lot of this has to do with the poor vaccine uptick in our state,” said Dr. Shirin Mazumder with Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare. “In Tennessee, only about 40 percent or a little more of the population in our state is fully vaccinated.”

Now, 43 percent of Tennessee is fully vaccinated, 41 percent of Mississippi, and 43 percent of Arkansas. In all three states, booster shots are available for those with compromised immune systems.

However, some world health leaders in both the World Health Organization and Federal Food and Drug Administration are recommending those booster shots be given to countries where vaccine access has been scarce.

“We certainly want to make sure our population is as well protected as possible,” Mazumder said. “The FDA advisory group should be meeting sometime later this week. We hope to have some additional clarity on this very soon.”

COVID-19 deaths continue to grow across the Mid-South. Tennessee saw a 28-percent growth in two weeks, Mississippi a 27- percent growth. In Arkansas, deaths dropped 15 percent.

Hospitalizations are leveling off. Tennessee saw a one-percent increase. Mississippi hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped 22 percent and Arkansas’ dropped by 13 percent.

Click here to find a vaccination location near you. Most locations offer a day of free shots.

