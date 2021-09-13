Advertise with Us
Suspect charged with sexual exploitation after found in possession of 100+ child porn images(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges in Shelby County after authorities say over 100 images of child pornography were found stored in his electronic devices.

Sir Charles Pearson, 27, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor.

According to the affidavit, the Memphis Police Department received a complaint from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) on June 16 regarding an individual in the Memphis area having stored 10 images in an online cloud account that they categorized as “apparent child pornography.”

Google, Inc. reported finding the images and submitted the files and subscriber information to NCMEC. The data and files were sent to the Memphis Police Department for investigation. Investigators confirmed that the images depicted children in sexual encounters or lascivious poses and violated Tennessee law.

Search warrants were submitted to Google and Pearson’s cellphone service provider, which resulted in the discovery of 185 images of child pornography and 16 mp4 videos of child pornography. Authorities say Pearson was trading the images with others. He stated via email that some of the traded images of pre-pubescent children were his relatives.

Authorities say Pearson gave a video statement to police, admitting that he took nude photos of the children and traded the photos with other people.

