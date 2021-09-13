Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Semi-truck flipped on I-240 and Lamar, lanes closed

Tanker flipped on I-240
Tanker flipped on I-240(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A semi-truck is flipped on I-240 blocking an entry ramp.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway for drivers.

Dispatch confirms there are no injuries related to this accident.

Northbound lanes are blocked and the entry ramp at Crump Boulevard/Lamar Avenue is blocked.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Delta Fair entrances and exits shut down
FILE
Two car crash leaves one dead, two sent to hospital
Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
‘A family reunion’: Thousands attend 32nd Southern Heritage Classic
Bill Lee wins Republican Primary for Tennessee governor
Third family joins lawsuit against Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on masks
Track of Tropical Storm Nicholas from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 AM CT Sunday, Sept...
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf with 4 other disturbances to watch

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 13
Health dept. reports another 1K COVID-19 case increase in Shelby County
SAVIN campaign announcement
SAVIN: State, county officials announce new program that gives status updates on county inmates
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman arrested after driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Andre Jones is charged with murder
Father, grandmother murdered in weekend shooting, suspect in custody