Semi-truck flipped on I-240 and Lamar, lanes closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A semi-truck is flipped on I-240 blocking an entry ramp.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway for drivers.

Dispatch confirms there are no injuries related to this accident.

Northbound lanes are blocked and the entry ramp at Crump Boulevard/Lamar Avenue is blocked.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.