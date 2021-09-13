SAVIN: State, county officials announce new program that gives status updates on county inmates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association is launching a county-wide campaign to highlight a new program.

SAVIN or Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification system will allow Tennesseans to register for notifications on the status of any county inmate currently held in county jails across Tennessee.

The duo is announcing the campaign during a press conference Monday morning.

This story will be updated.

