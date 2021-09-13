Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SAVIN: State, county officials announce new program that gives status updates on county inmates

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association is launching a county-wide campaign to highlight a new program.

SAVIN or Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification system will allow Tennesseans to register for notifications on the status of any county inmate currently held in county jails across Tennessee.

The duo is announcing the campaign during a press conference Monday morning.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Delta Fair entrances and exits shut down
FILE
Two car crash leaves one dead, two sent to hospital
Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
‘A family reunion’: Thousands attend 32nd Southern Heritage Classic
Track of Tropical Storm Nicholas from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 AM CT Sunday, Sept...
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf with 4 other disturbances to watch
Hickory Farms shooting
Two teens charged in Hickory Farms shooting

Latest News

Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
‘A family reunion’: Thousands attend 32nd Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
B.B. King's Blues Club
B.B. King’s Blues Club 30th anniversary events postponed after death of founder
City Watch for Dorothy Mitchell
City Watch Alert canceled for missing 65-year-old woman with early-onset Dementia