Rain chances every day and seasonal temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and mild this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. More clouds will arrive this afternoon and a stray shower will be possible. The best chance for a shower will be in north Mississippi/ High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s and it will feel more humid.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: We will see some sunshine Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will include more clouds. Showers will be possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will also be possible Wednesday through Friday as gulf moisture from the remnants of Nicholas moves north. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel humid. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s each night.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Partly Cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Although it won’t be a wash-out, a few showers will be possible both days this weekend.

