Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson and Joe Birch
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder weighed in on whether the mask mandate is starting to have an impact. She also gave her reaction to FDA experts opposing the U.S. plan to give Covid-19 boosters to all.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

