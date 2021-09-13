Police investigating homicide at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Shelby Drive Sunday evening.
Police say that one man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say a preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument and/or struggle and shots were fired.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
