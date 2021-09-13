Advertise with Us
Police investigating homicide at Memphis hotel

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Shelby Drive Sunday evening.

Police say that one man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say a preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument and/or struggle and shots were fired.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

