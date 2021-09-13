Police investigating homicide at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Shelby Drive Sunday evening.

Police say that one man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say a preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument and/or struggle and shots were fired.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.