A muggy pattern firmly in place this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - South winds are driving Gulf moisture north into the Mid-South making for a warm and muggy start to the week. Additional moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas will contribute to the muggy conditions this week as well as keeping showers in the area from much of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light South wind, and lows near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

