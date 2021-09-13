Mississippi cracks down on misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A new policy from the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure says doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to practice medicine in the best interest of their patients and “share factual and scientifically-grounded information with them.”

Dr. Mark Horne, former president of the Mississippi Medical Association, says a lot of it is nothing new but recent misinformation campaigns about the vaccine prompted the reminder to doctors.

”Physicians in Mississippi just need to understand that the Board of Medical licensure is simply reminding every physician in Mississippi, of what it’s always been, that they are responsible for answering if they to the Board of Medical licensure if they behave in a manner that raises questions,” said Horne. “It’s been that way for the 30 years I’ve been practicing with my Mississippi license and is still that way. They’re simply reminding us.”

The policy also adds that whether physicians recognize it or not they possess a high degree of public trust due to their specialized knowledge and training.

