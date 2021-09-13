Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi cracks down on misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccine

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A new policy from the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure says doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to practice medicine in the best interest of their patients and “share factual and scientifically-grounded information with them.”

Dr. Mark Horne, former president of the Mississippi Medical Association, says a lot of it is nothing new but recent misinformation campaigns about the vaccine prompted the reminder to doctors.

”Physicians in Mississippi just need to understand that the Board of Medical licensure is simply reminding every physician in Mississippi, of what it’s always been, that they are responsible for answering if they to the Board of Medical licensure if they behave in a manner that raises questions,” said Horne. “It’s been that way for the 30 years I’ve been practicing with my Mississippi license and is still that way. They’re simply reminding us.”

The policy also adds that whether physicians recognize it or not they possess a high degree of public trust due to their specialized knowledge and training.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Delta Fair entrances and exits shut down
FILE
Two car crash leaves one dead, two sent to hospital
Southern Heritage Classic organizers encourage wearing masks during weekend events
‘A family reunion’: Thousands attend 32nd Southern Heritage Classic
Track of Tropical Storm Nicholas from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 AM CT Sunday, Sept...
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf with 4 other disturbances to watch
Hickory Farms shooting
Two teens charged in Hickory Farms shooting

Latest News

With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
Mid-South governors criticize Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers
Mid-South governors criticize Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers
Third family joins lawsuit against Governor Bill Lee
Third family joins lawsuit against Governor Bill Lee