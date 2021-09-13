Advertise with Us
Memphis city leaders break ground in Morris Park ahead of revitalization

City leaders break ground in Morris Park.
City leaders break ground in Morris Park.(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ground has officially broken at Morris Park.

City leaders and Memphis residents came together Monday to celebrate the revitalization the park will undergo.

Memphis activist Georgia King, also known as “Mother King,” has been coming to the park for decades for civil rights events and community service.

“It’s a welcoming place for all people to come,” said King.

The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is spending $1.5 million to revamp the park located between the Medical District and Downtown.

“The park will include a playground for kids and families, but also include an improved basketball area because basketball is a big deal in Morris Park. And also, just a place for folks to rest and relax,” said Andrew Murray, the CRA’s director of planning and community development.

Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowan says the park is not the only thing undergoing changes in the area. The Hospitality Hub is also planning to build a shelter for the homeless.

“To our west, the steal is out of the ground for our women’s shelter. We have a homeless facility that provides world-class services to people who are experiencing and help them navigate to a new solution,” said McGowen.

Plans for the park have been in the work since 2018.

“The community already gave their input. They were just waiting, and they’ve been waiting for a while to see it implemented. So, we were just excited that the city council and the county commission were able to give us the funds to get the park completed,” said Murray.

The park is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

