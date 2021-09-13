Advertise with Us
Man facing multiple charges after 14-hour standoff in Helena-West Helena
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after a 14-hour standoff in Helena-West Helena Saturday.

Timothy McNeely, 37, is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, possession of firearms by certain persons, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, an officer was flagged down by an individual who noticed a child on the front lawn of a home on Neil Road screaming for his grandmother. When additional officers arrived and approached the residence, McNeely exited the home, grabbed the child, and ran back inside the home.

Police say McNeely fired shots at the officers. After several attempts by officers to have McNeely allow the children to leave the home, he fired shots through the front door.

Arkansas State Police assisted in the apprehension of McNeely, who barricaded himself and his two children, ages 7 and 9, inside the home. Police say the standoff lasted roughly 14 hours.

McNeely surrendered to police with incident. The children were safely turned over to their grandmother.

Law enforcement found several guns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest inside the home.

McNeely is being held in the Phillips County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Guns found inside home
Guns found inside home(Source: Helena-West Helena Police Department)

