Lakeland School System’s superintendent named Tennessee Superintendent of the Year

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Lakeland School System Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell is named Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris shared the news via Twitter congratulating Horrell for his work amid the pandemic.

According to the Lakeland schools website, Horrell is the first superintendent of the school system. He previously served as principal of Germantown High School for two and half years.

Congratulations Dr. Horrell.

Great news, and congratulations to Dr. Horrell and the Lakeland School System. Although it’s been a tough year all around, it’s been impressive to see Ted work so collaboratively with schools, Task Force, SCHD, and a variety of other stakeholders. https://t.co/RwPw6Sxlbj — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) September 13, 2021

