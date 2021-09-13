Lakeland School System’s superintendent named Tennessee Superintendent of the Year
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Lakeland School System Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell is named Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris shared the news via Twitter congratulating Horrell for his work amid the pandemic.
According to the Lakeland schools website, Horrell is the first superintendent of the school system. He previously served as principal of Germantown High School for two and half years.
Congratulations Dr. Horrell.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
