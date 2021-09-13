Jury selection underway for Tennessee state senator accused of embezzlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jury selection began Monday in the theft case against Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson.

Robinson is accused of stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds from grants that were meant for the Healthcare Institute.

The institute provides training for jobs in health care.

Outside the courthouse Monday morning, several people gathered supporting Robinson.

“She is a hard worker, she is honest and I’m gonna stand with her,” said LPN Jennifer Taylor. “I hope and pray that everyone else will see that these allegations against her are false.”

Robinson pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft and embezzlement involving government programs.

She was elected to the General Assembly in 2018.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

