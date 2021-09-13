Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair

Riley Green Benefit CJSU alum Riley Green performing on campus in 2019.
Riley Green Benefit CJSU alum Riley Green performing on campus in 2019.(Grace Cockrell)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The lineup is announced for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair!

Organizers promise you lots of fun with entertainment from all genres of music.

“Rock out with Smashmouth, groove with Ginuwine and the Bar-Kays, hang out with Riley Green, and sing along with the Mississippi Mass Choir and Kayla Berry,” organizers say.

All performances are free with the price of admission.

Buy your advance tickets at the Coliseum box office or online here.

Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair
Here’s the lineup for the 2021 Mississippi State Fair(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Two people dead following shooting in North Memphis
Andre Jones is charged with murder
Father, grandmother murdered in weekend shooting, suspect in custody
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
Mississippi cracks down on misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Man shot killed during attempted robbery, according to police
Tomica Pryor
Woman reported missing from hospital after suicide attempt
1 suspect involved in robbery, police chase
Suspect on the run after robbery, police chase end near Memphis Zoo
Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen (D) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Tennessee congressman encourges vaccination with personal childhood story
Tennessee legislature takes second look at cash bail system
Tennessee legislature takes second look at cash bail system