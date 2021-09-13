Health dept. reports another 1K COVID-19 case increase in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 1,096 new COVID-19 cases countywide with no additional virus-related deaths.

There are also 354 newly confirmed pediatric cases in Shelby County.

The health department says, as of Monday, there are 7,542 active cases with 2,647 among children -- children account for 35% of all active cases in Shelby County.

A total of 135,371 cases and 1,932 death have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

After setting a new record-high for the weekly test positivity rate (24.2%) health officials are hoping for the surge to begin a downward curve. And officials believe getting vaccinated and masking up are the best ways to make that happen.

Shelby County vaccine stats:

474,891 total people vaccinated

87,788 people partially vaccinated

387,103 people fully vaccinated

846,726 total vaccinations administered

9,829 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The county has a goal to have 700,00 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Right now that number as over 60% reached.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

